When it comes to rooting your Oppo F1S (A1601), I have already showed you how to use ADB to gain root access (in this Root and Install TWRP Recovery Oppo F1S A1601 guide). This method might though be a bit more complicated for those who are new to the Android world and I am not here to encourage you to dare for more when you are insecure.

Quite the opposite, I want to remind you that such procedures often lead to bricked handsets and you have all reasons to fear. Rooting may void your phone warranty, and you won’t claim it back. If you make any mistake, as good-intend as you might be, you could brick your device in a blink of an eye.

Neither I nor the developers will be held responsible for any damage caused to your Oppo F1S by using our procedures. You are responsible for any damage of your phone, so what if there’s a way to have the advantages of rooting, but without putting your Android phone into so much danger?

In your mobile, open Settings-> Security and enable Unknown Sources to be prepared for the actual procedure. Also check your phone’s battery percentage and then, you are good to go:

How to Root Oppo F1S (A1601) with Kingoroot:

Download and install the Kingoroot apk from this link; After that, you must immediately launch the app; Swipe through the welcome screens, and tap ‘Try It’; The app will then scan look through its database for possible vulnerabilities in your device. Just make sure you are connected to the internet in order to avoid any potential problem; When the process is complete, tap ‘Try root’; Wait for the process to finish. The device may reboot more than once, but don’t worry about that as this is how things are supposed to be; When the process is finished successfully and then, your wishes come true!