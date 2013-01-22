Learn to Install Lineage OS 14.1 on your ZTE Axon 7:

0 0 0

CyanogenMod, the popular open source mobile operating system based on Android, has ceased to be, yet no one is worried about that any longer. As you are probably aware of, you can now download and install an early version of its successor, Lineage OS. LineageOS is a free, aftermarket firmware distribution of the popular Android 7 (Nougat), which is designed to increase performance and reliability over stock Android for your device.

Even if things are always confusing at first, it seems that more and more devices all over the world have started receiving Official Lineage OS builds which are completely stable and bug free. Now it’s the turn of your ZTE Axon 7 to enjoy the special treatment, even if not in the official version, of course if you want a taste of this new version as well.

The LineageOS 14.has almost the same features as in Cyanogenmod ROM and I can assure you that this is an extremely flexible operating system for your ZTE Axon 7 that’s free from the whims of Google.

So, without wasting anytime, let’s just jump onto the part where you discover the preparatory steps:

For the Lineage OS procedure to work, you need a device with the latest TWRP Recovery downloaded and installed;

Make sure you have an Unlocked Bootloader before getting started with the installation operation described below;

Backup all your ZTE Axon 7 data: contacts, photos, videos, apps, messages & other files. Despite of the fact that you should not lose other files except contacts & apps, it is always better to be on the safer side and prepared for any accident;

You must also enable USB Debugging and OEM Unlock from Settings-> Developer Options. Unless you’re a developer, you probably don’t need to leave USB Debugging enabled all the time. Enable it when you need to use it, then disable it when you’re finished;

This ROM is only for ZTE Axon 7 A2017, A2017G, and A2017U, so please don’t try this on any other smartphones.

Check the battery percentage of the phone; I just want to remind you that it should be at least 60% if you want to avoid any surprise.

Learn to Install Lineage OS 14.1 on your ZTE Axon 7:

Take the Universal Bootloader and Modem Packages for your ZTE Axon 7 A2017, A2017G, and A2017U from here; Here you can also find the Lineage OS 14.1 ROM based for your ZTE Axon 7 all thanks to the developer rhcp011235.; Also grab the GApps for ZTE Axon 7; Transfer the downloaded files in the internal storage of your device. For that, you should use the USB cord; Turn off your device; Up next, press and hold Volume Down + Power to boot your phone into TWRP Recovery mode; You should also perform a nandroid backup. For that, go to the backup option in TWRP and select all the partitions including System, Data, Boot and swipe right to backup; Moreover, in TWRP, select “Advanced Wipe”. Select Dalvik, System, Data & cache partition; Also swipe to confirm wipe; To install the LineageOS 14.1 ROM, go to Install and locate the downloaded LineageOS zip file; Do the same to flash the Google Apps (Gapps) package file, Install > locate the Gapps package file. After Gapps installation finishes, reboot your device. The first boot might take longer than usual, but you don’t have to be worried about that!

Don’t hesitate to select your Language and configure your device like you would do when you have brought a new Android smartphone.