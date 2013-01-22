Download Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro Stock Wallpapers

0 0 0

Are you curious to find out more about the stock wallpapers coming from the Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro model? Well, let me tell you the fact that the tablet comes with no less than 16 portrait and 13 landscape wallpapers, so get ready for giving your handset a fresh look. After all, I am sure that you miss those days back when your Android device was all shiny and new.

At the beginning, I must tell you the fact that there were no more than 13 wallpapers, so the others are just the same ones with a different orientation. However, you still have plenty of options to choose from, so there is no reason to be worried about. The resolution of the landscape wallpapers is 2560 x 1600 pixels while the portrait wallpapers are in 1600 x 2560 px resolution.

Therefore I can only add that there is something for everyone, so here’s what you must do in order to grab all of them into your handset and then, to choose a favorite!

Take Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro Stock Wallpapers:

This zip file contains all wallpapers from the device, so access this link to take them; However, if you know from the start that you only need the landscape or the portrait wallpapers, these links are perfect for you: Lenovo-Yoga-Tab-3-Pro-Stock-Walls-land.zip can be taken from here and Lenovo-Yoga-Tab-3-Pro-Stock-Walls-port.zip are waiting for you here; Place the downloaded zip on your computer or laptop; Extract the pack right away and the best thing to do is to choose a convenient location as you are going to need them right away; Now, transfer these wallpapers to your Android device with the help of the handset’s USB cord; Then, you have to go to the Settings option; From there, you can change the current wallpaper from the display option, so choose Display; Up next, choose Wallpaper; If prompted, you have to choose the Home screen or the lock screen.