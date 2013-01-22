Pixhibition is a Set of Retro Bit Style or Pixelated Wallpapers

0 0 0

Still rocking the default wallpaper of your Android device? Maybe it’s time to switch it up into something more personal. One of the best things about any device is the fact that it’s yours. You are always able to customize it and make the experience unique – at least as much as your respective operating system version will allow and changing the wallpaper is far from a complicated procedure that might get you into any trouble.

You know that the wallpaper is the face of your phone, so it better be a good one. Trust me when I say that this is exactly what you are getting from Pixhibition. Haven’t you heard of it up to now? Well, it’s time to change that!

This comes as a set of retro bit style or pixelated wallpapers. Even though the wallpaper collection is a bit small and some of you might expect having the chance to choose between a much more generous collection, let me assure you that the developer keeps adding new wallpapers every month and they are special. Less can be more, as you know it, so give it a try!

As of writing this post, the app that I am telling you about contains pixelated wallpapers of sceneries, as well as some amazing abstracts. If you are feeling retro, then you have to try out Pixhibition as soon as possible!

And this isn’t the only case for taking in consideration this app. I am also aware of the fact that many of you use those amazing pixelated icon packs (such as PixBit), so how can you not want such Android wallpapers? Well, I don’t have to tell you that they are a perfect match, so once again this is the app for you.

If you feel the same, Pixhibition can be grabbed from here right away.