How to Install Lineage 14.1 on Asus Zenfone Max (Z010D):

0 0 0

Our good old CyanogenMod is not completely gone as some say, but it has been rebranded as LineageOS and it’s available for download for a range of Android devices. The Asus Zenfone Max Lineage OS ROM is now available to download, but be careful since this is via an unofficial build for the model number Z010D.

Official Lineage OS builds will be available at a later time; be sure that we will update this page with the official build link once it’s out. Meanwhile, you can install the unofficial Lineage OS ROM and Gapps package on your Asus Zenfone Max (Z010D) and enjoy all its goodies.

The Lineage update process may erase all your data present on your Zenfone Max. So, you should better take a backup of your contacts, text messages, calendar entries, photos, videos, notes and so on before proceeding with the steps below. There are several apps in the market for that, so I am sure that you won’t run out of ideas! In any case, if anything happens to your device while flashing the file from below, the backup can be used to recover a damaged device via Odin; even more, it can also be used to return to the original state if ever you wish to revert.

Then, you have to enable the USB Debugging option. Go to Settings>Development>USB Debugging. Check it every time you have to perform such a procedure, just as you can proceed only if you have unlocked the bootloader of your Android device and if you have the TWRP recovery already installed.

If you think that the battery is enough (>70%), you can leave it this way. However, if it isn’t, then charge it before proceeding. No phone can be charged within an ongoing procedure, but it can shut down when you expect it the least and this could lead to further damages.

Note that you are free to install the ROM and Gapps files from any custom recovery like TWRP/ Philz. I have though written a quick guide on this page on how to install Lineage OS ROM using TWRP recovery, but this isn’t the only option out there. And keep in mind that every step that you take is under your responsibility. Don’t blame me if something goes wrong!

How to Install Lineage 14.1 on Asus Zenfone Max (Z010D):

Download the Lineage OS ROM and Gapps for linage OS you wish to flash; Transfer these to your device’s storage by suing the handset’s USB cord; Boot your device into TWRP recovery; Select “Wipe” from TWRP main menu and do a “Swipe to Factory Reset” on the bottom of screen; This will factory reset your device. If your custom ROM doesn’t require a factory reset, then simply skip this step; Go back to the TWRP main menu; Here you must tap on “Install” and select the Lineage os ROM .zip file and gapps for lineage os that you transferred to your device in Step 2; After selecting the .zip file, do a “Swipe to Confirm Flash” on the bottom of screen to begin the custom ROM installation process; Next, just select the “Reboot System” button; Let me remind you the fact that it will probably take several minutes for the boot to succeed. After your boot is successful, you will be greeted with a Lineage OS startup.

If you have any queries regarding the procedure descried above, feel free to ask in the comments section.