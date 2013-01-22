0 0 0

Cyanogen Mod was probably the most popular Custom Android ROM ever. Despite of that, on 31st December it has been discontinued, due to some internal conflicts within CynogenMod Inc. and this is already history. People were worried, but this happened for about few days as long as Lineage OS took the place of CyanogenMod.

Now CyanogenMod transfers all the source code to Lineage OS Android Distribution. Even more, the CyanogenMod Source Code is still available on the Github WebSite, so don’t act so surprised to see that many developers are building their Lineage OS using it. Don’t you want to wait for the official release and think that you are ready to download Lineage 14.1 on your Oppo Find 5?

Installing Lineage OS is somewhat similar to how we used to install CyanogenMod ROMs. But worry not even if you are a newbie since here is the detailed guide on how you can install Lineage OS ROM on your device and resources to help you through the process.

If you decide to install Lineage OS, be aware that you’ll need to have an unlocked bootloader and the TWRP installed on it as well. This process will wipe all the data from your device except for the internal storage. Hence, a full backup is recommended.

Take a look and see if you have your device’s drivers installed on the PC and enable USB Debugging and OEM Unlock from Settings-> Developer Options. Even if you are excited about this, try to fully charge your device or at least to 60%, as the process may take a while and any unexpected shut down could damage your Oppo Find 5.

Additionally, the ROM does not come with Google apps pre-installed, but that’s how things always work and you’ll have to grab those separately; as you can see, here you can find all the necessary links. And the procedure described below is accurate and perfect to be followed by all those willing to make a change and yet, don’t take my good will as a sign of foolishness. I am only here to guide you and I will not be blamed if you make any mistake! The safety of your device remains in your hands!

Download Lineage 14.1 on Oppo Find 5:

The very first thing is to download the LineageOS ROM for your device by accessing this link; Then, take Gapps by entering here; Copy the downloaded files to the internal storage of your Moto G4 Plus; Shut down your phone and then hold Volume Down and Power button simultaneously to boot into recovery; Once in TWRP, tap the Backup button and take a backup of your current ROM on an external SD card; Also wipe all data by pressing Wipe-> Advanced Wipe and selecting data, system, Dalvik, and cache; Go back to the home page of the TWRP; There, you must tap on Install, then navigate to the folder where you have copied the Lineage OS rom and the Gapps file which you downloaded before; Select the Lineage OS rom zip file and then click on Add More Zip Files; Then, repeat the same steps, but choose the Gapps Zip File instead; Now, have patience until the procedure gets completed; Once this happens, you should simply reboot your Oppo device.

If you are facing any issue and any difficulty, then you can comment below. I will do my best to help you.