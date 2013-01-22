Easily Install Lineage 14.1 on Yu Yureka 4G

0 0 0

You know that the biggest Android Roms developer, CyanogenMod is dead. But you have no reason to be unhappy since the new Lineage OS has already taken the place of CyanogenMod. So, all the CM lovers will get all future updates in the name of Lineage OS. In this article, we will help you to install the unofficial Lineage OS 14.1 on another Android device that many of you use – the Yu Yureka 4G.

Good news for all Yu Yureka 4G users, as today I am sharing how to install the Lineage OS 14.1 precisely on your smartphone. This ROM is packed with many eye-catching feature and performance improvements, so I am sure that you won’t say no to this chance.

To flash Lineage OS in your Yureka 4G device, the TWRP custom recovery must be installed in your Yu Yureka 4G and understand from the start that during this process you may lose all your data, so I recommend to take a complete backup before proceeding further.

Also make sure you have unlocked the bootloader of your Android device and enable USB Debugging and OEM Unlock from Settings-> Developer Options. Then, fully charge your device or at least to 60%, as the process may take a while. You don’t anything bad to happen to your phone, right? Then, all these preparations are a must!

Warning

As this is the unofficial update, it may contain bugs and may not be one hundred percent ideal for a daily use. Do you accept that? And let me be clear about the fact that this procedure will void your warranty, just as I must remind you that you are the one who takes full responsibility for whatever happens to your Yureka device.

Learn to Install Lineage 14.1 on Yu Yureka 4G:

Take the LineageOS 14.1 ROM from here; Download suitable GAPPS for your device. Click here to download GAPPS; Now transfer the zip file to your device’s storage. Place the zip file where you can easily locate it. Up next, turn off your Yu Yureka 4G device; Then, hold Volume Down and Power button simultaneously to boot into recovery; While being there, perform a nandroid backup. To backup your ROM, tap on backup option in TWRP and select all the partitions including System, Data, Boot, Recovery, EFS and swipe right where appropriate, to backup; In the TWRP mode, wipe all data by simply pressing Wipe-> Advanced Wipe and selecting data, system, Dalvik, and cache; Swipe to Wipe and remember that this will erase all your data; Go back to the main menu of TWRP and tap on the option that says Install; Select the Lineage OS 14.1 ROM from the internal memory of your device; Swipe to install; After the ROM installation finishes, return to choose Gapps from the internal memory of your device; Choose Install once again; After the Gapps installation reached to an end, you can finally reboot your device.

If you followed everything in the given order, be sure you will be greeted with a brand new LineageOS boot animation. And that’s how the real fun begins!