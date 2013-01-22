0 0 0

Lineage OS is just another CyanogenMod face and it is quite similar to the version that you probably miss. The name has been changed and the logo is different, but the new Lineage OS is born to take place of CM.

Yes, the developers will continue what they started, even if in a new form. Speaking of this new form, here I am to show you how to flash the Lineage 14.1 on your HTC Desire 816 device.

Yes, in this guide, I have shared the download link for the full firmware which is now compatible with the HTC Desire 816. By installing the Lineage OS you can enjoy a new look, improved battery life, performance improvements any many more features. But you have to be prepared for all these!

Preparatory steps:

This is an early build and may not be totally stable. This is why you should take a complete backup before installing it;

Make sure you have an Unlocked Bootloader before getting started with the procedure;

You must also have TWRP installed on your HTC Desire 816;

You need an enabled USB debugging. To do this, go to Settings->Developer options;

Make sure that your HTC Desire handset is well charged. Its battery level should be at least 70%, but the more the better, so you could even fully charge it and make no compromise at this chapter.

Important Note:

Don’t forget that you are the only one who takes full responsibility for whatever happens to your HTC Desire 816 device! Please read the preparatory steps carefully before using the installation procedure. If you do not wish to do that or to accept your responsibility, this has nothing to do with AndroidFlagship.com. It’s easier to blame others when in fact, you are the one to be blamed in such cases!

If you have no problem with this, then go ahead with the tutorial and remember that such an operation will void your warranty.

Install Lineage 14.1 on HTC Desire 816:

Firstly, you need to download the ROM. Click here to download the ROM; Download the Google Apps (Gapps) package by entering here; Put the downloaded file into device Internal storage; Now boot the device into TWRP recovery mode. To do this press Volume down and Power button at the same time; While there, tap the Backup button and take a backup of your current ROM on an external SD card; Also select all the partitions including System, Data, Boot and swipe right to backup; In TWRP, select Advanced Wipe. Select Dalvik, System, Data & cache partition. Swipe to confirm wipe; To install the LineageOS 14.1 ROM, go to Install > Locate the downloaded LineageOS zip file; You must also flash the Google Apps (Gapps) package file in the same way; The whole process can take 5-10 minutes. Wait for the completion and reboot the device when flashing is finished.

Now you have successfully installed Android Nougat 7.1.1 base Lineage OS 14.1 your device. Enjoy and in case of having any question, remember that I am always here to help you!