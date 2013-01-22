How to install Official Lineage 14.1 on Wileyfox Storm (kipper)

0 0 0

Lineage OS, for the Storm (kipper), comes as the new CyanogenMod!

You all know that CyanogenMod has been shut down now and all the Official developments have been stopped for CM but the good news is that they have announced Lineage OS and further development from here will happen on the CyanogenMod code but in the name of Lineage OS.

The Official Lineage OS ROM hasn’t been developed for too many devices, but there is always hope for those who want more.

To be more precise, they have been updating the source code in their GitHub Repository and developers have been working around the clock to bring Lineage OS early to handsets all over the world. Even your Wileyfox Storm (kipper) is ready for the big change and this time I am talking about the Official Lineage 14.1.

Here are the preparatory steps:

This is an initial build which may come with several issues, so have a backup before flashing this. Any backup of Stock ROM serves as a contingency plan if something goes bad. The Backup can be used to recover damaged device via Odin or to return to the Original State if ever you wish to revert back;

Next, enable USB Debugging by going to Menu -> Settings -> Applications -> Development – Enable USB Debugging;

No less important, you will have to boot into Recovery at a certain point. Make sure to have a Custom recovery like TWRP or any other custom recovery on your Android handset;

You also have to firstly unlock the bootloader to follow the installing process;

Properly charging your Wileyfox Storm (kipper) is a must if you want things to go well.

The Official Lineage OS builds are still in the early stage. So, let me tell you once again that there could be some bugs/issues with this ROM, but it is definitely suitable for daily usage. And you should flash this ROM to your device at your own risk, with the understanding that performing any of the steps below shall void the warranty of your device.

Here’s the INSTALLATION GUIDE:

How to install Lineage 14.1 on Wileyfox Storm (kipper):

Download and transfer the Lineage OS ROM and Gapps files to internal storage; For that, feel free to use these links: take the LineageOS ROM for your device by entering here and take Gapps by entering here; You must connect your smartphone to the PC via USB cable to make the transfer; Boot your device into TWRP recovery. You can simply Google how to enter recovery mode on your device, or even better, let me remind you that you must first turn off your device and then press and hold volume down and power keys at the same time. If you see the TWRP logo, that means you have successfully booted into the recovery; While there, backup your ROM. For that, tap on backup option in TWRP and select all the partitions including System, Data, Boot, Recovery, EFS and swipe right where appropriate, to backup; You should still be in the TWRP Recovery now, so tap on Wipe, then on Advanced Wipe and Select Dalvik/ART Cache, System, Data, Cache; Then, Swipe to Wipe; Do not select the option which reads ‘Internal Storage‘ at any cost, as it will wipe off EVERYTHING, including your ROM file; Go back to TWRP main menu; Now, tap on Install and select the Lineage OS Zip file that you transferred to your device before; After selecting the .zip file, do Swipe to Confirm Flash on the bottom of the screen to begin the custom ROM installation process. This may take some time; Once your ROM is successfully flashed, you’ll see a Wipe cache/Dalvik option. You must select it and then do the same Swipe to wipe on the bottom of the screen; Now flash the Lineage OS Gapps file similarly like you flashed the ROM file; After flashing both the ROM and Gapps files, reboot your device. I can only hope that everything will go perfect till the end!

We would love to hear from you about what you think about this ROM in the comments area below!