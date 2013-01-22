0 0 0

There is one real Assistant that knows the best for you: Google assistant. Google Assistant comes as Google’s answer to Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa and Microsoft’s Cortana and it’s better than any of these options. You can easily get the answer of your query, find the route that you are looking for while driving the vehicle, book a table for dinner or launch and many more.

You just say “Ok Google” in front of the mike icon of your phone or touch and hold the Home button to start help process from Google Assistant. Is this what you also want for your Xiaomi Mi Note too?

Here I am to show you how to Enable Google Assistant on Xiaomi Mi Note. The fully functional Google Assistant can now be installed on this handset too with minimal effort.

You can enable Google Assistant on your Xiaomi Mi Note is possible only if you:

Take a backup of your data before following starting to operation;

Are careful about the fact that your device already has a Custom Recovery like TWRP or CWM Recovery installed;

Are not afraid of trying new things and your device is rooted;

Already took Xiaomi’s Mi Note drivers into your computer;

Remember that every single procedure forces the battery, therefore you must plug in the charger if the shows is any lower than 60% at this point.

Learn to Enable Google Assistant on Xiaomi Mi Note:

Download Xposed framework by accessing this link; Connect your phone to PC and copy the Xposed zip files into your Phone Internal Storage; Shut down your device; Then, long press volume down and power button to enter into recovery mode; You must click on wipe and go to Advanced Wipe. Then =select Wipe cache, Dalvik cache, System, data and swipe to confirm your action; Go back to the main menu and click on Install option and find the downloaded Xposed fremwork zip; Select it and swipe to confirm Flash; Wait while the Zip is being flashed; Then, save the changes that you’ve made by rebooting the device; For enabling Google Assistant, install Xposed installer app and open it; Go to Download and click on search and type Assistant Enabler. Now, click on all versions and download the latest version; Click on install; Go to Modules and enable Assistant Enabler; At the end, reboot your device one last time.

I hope you like this enabling Google Assistant on your Xiaomi device guide from which you will be able to achieve your goal without any extra efforts.

Do you need more help? Let me know via comments. I am always responsive to comments.