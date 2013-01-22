Flash MIUI 8.2.1.0 Global Stable ROM on Xiaomi Mi Note:

0 0 0

Xiaomi launched the MIUI 8.2 Global stable Rom and users all over the world are excited about it. The first few devices to get the MIUI 8.2.1 global stable versions are Redmi 1S, Mi3, Mi4, Redmi Note 4G, Mi Note and Mi Max, as well as Redmi Note Prime and the list keeps getting bigger. In this guide you can find a MIUI 8.2.1.0 Global stable Rom for Xiaomi Mi Note and the download link is not alone, but accompanied by an is an easy to follow tutorial on how to install this MIUI 8.2.1.0 Global Stable ROM on your own Xiaomi Mi Note.

Just in case of not being updated to all these, let me remind you that the ROM brings tons of features along with some performance improvements that I am sure you will love. After all, this is a MIUI 8.2.1.0 Global stable Rom based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow ROM promising an Optimized Lock screen PIN layout, new Swipe to delete Lockscreen notifications and a special Battery saver toggle that can be added to the Notification shade, new UI adjustments for toggles, as well as Optimized Changed icons for USB charging and switching keyboards, along with fixed Notification shade issues, a fix for the error with opacity after using third party themes or solved Landscape mode issues with third party themes.

I’ve told you that the changelogs are worthy of your attention, so it’s my duty to remind you that there are some important steps to follow before getting to the installation guide.

Preparations:

This ROM is only working on Mi Note. Don’t try this on any other device;

Remember that developer Option menu must be unlocked and USB Debugging mode enabled from Developer options;

Before you doing these steps , you have to unblock your handset’s bootloader;

Also back up your Android device since the operation below will erase your all data, contacts, and apps

Download the USB drivers for Xiaomi Mi Note by entering here;

Your phone battery should be charged to 60% minimum. Any lower value is not admissible.

Follow the tutorial below step by step, otherwise your device may brick. I am not responsible for this.

Flash MIUI 8.2.1.0 Global Stable ROM on Xiaomi Mi Note:

Take the MIUI 8.2.zip file from here; You should rename this zip file as “update.zip” to easily find it; Connect your Xiaomi Mi Note phone to PC and copy the zip file into your Phone Internal Storage. Do not copy the zip file into any folder or SD card; Go to Updater App from your phone app menu, tap on the setting icon, and then on the “Choose update package” tab; You will now see your phone storage, so scroll down and tap on the update.zip file; Now, your phone is going to Reboot in recovery mode and the Rom flashing process will start; Don’t interrupt this procedure. It’s true that it might take 4-6 minutes for your phone to first boot on MIUI 8.2.1.0 Global stable Rom, so have patience; Wait until the progress bar inside MiFlash turns fully green, which means the ROM has been successfully installed.

I hope you like this Xiaomi Mi Note MIUI 8.2.1.0 Global stable Rom installation guide helped you. In case of having any doubts or worries, let me help you! I’d be glad to do that!

