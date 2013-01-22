0 0 0

If you’ve ever done anything related to root or modding your Android device, you have probably heard of ADB and Fastboot stuff. These tools are essential for sending terminal commands to an Android device from a PC command line and the interesting part is that some say that there is no need to download the big SDK for Seting up ADB and Fastboot drivers on your Windows PC. A tool such as Minimal ADB and Fastboot can do the work for you in no time, therefore I must tell you more about it!

Setting up ADB and Fastboot can turn into a challenge. But thanks to XDA member shimp208 who has developed a small program, you can quickly install both ADB and Fastboot files on your PC (system-wide), even if not along with proper drivers.

Well, this is a tiny program of around 2MB, but despite of talking about such a small package, I can assure you that it can install the ADB and Fastboot drivers on your Windows PC. And even if it doesn’t include the USB Drivers, you can easily install the USB drivers suitable for your Android device and then install Minimal ADB and Fastboot Tool.

Therefore, you must be prepared:

You have USB Debugging enabled under Developer Options;

You have already installed the necessary drivers.

Knowing all these, you can follow the below steps:

Setup ADB and Fastboot drivers on Windows PC using Minimal ADB and Fastboot Tool:

Download the Minimal ADB and Fastboot Tool to your PC by accessing this link; Run the installation process as administrator; Follow the on-screen instructions; Choose where you would like to install Minimal ADB and Fastboot; Then, also select whether you would like to create a Start Menu Folder or not for the installation; Once you have chosen where to install it to and if you want to create a Start Menu Folder, select the Install option; After the Installation Wizard has completed, feel free to start Minimal ADB and Fastboot; You can also do that by navigating to the Start Menu Folder you choose to create during installation or the desktop shortcut you’ve crated and selecting Minimal ADB and Fastboot.

That’s all now! You have successfully installed ADB and Fastboot drivers on your Windows PC using Minimal ADB and Fastboot Tool, therefore enjoy!