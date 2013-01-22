0 0 0

With the release of Android 6.0 Marshmallow, Google has decided to introduce a new security feature with it. If you want to factory reset your phone with recovery and to boot it, then the device will ask you to verify your previous Google Account. If you don’t remember it, then the story is pretty simple: you cannot have access to the device. In such conditions, is there a method to Bypass Factory Reset Protection on your YU Yuphoria YU5010A?

The main aim for introducing this security feature is an obvious one: this tries to prevent selling of stolen devices. But there’s a simple trick to bypass this security feature and for a good reason. Even though this was made for security reasons, we sometimes forget our account details (yes, this can happen) that were on the device before reset, so we are stuck on inputting the Google account details. Is this your story with the YU Yuphoria YU5010A handset as well?

Understand from the start that this guide on Bypassing Factory Reset Protection is for educational purpose only and is not intended for any illegal use. Just to be clear, I am not responsible for any misuse of the knowledge shared in this procedure.

Preparations:

Install YU USB Drivers on your PC by entering here;

Also install and setup ADB and Fastboot Drivers on PC. In that matter, you can use any of these guides:

Setup ADB and Fastboot drivers on Windows PC using Minimal ADB and Fastboot Tool

Easily Setup ADB and Fastboot drivers on Windows PC using 15 seconds ADB installer

Make sure that your handset has at least 50% battery life.

Bypass Factory Reset Protection on your YU Yuphoria YU5010A:

First of all, you must boot YU Yuphoria into Fastboot Mode. For that, first power off your handset; Then, press and hold Volume Up and Power buttons together for no more than a few seconds until you see Fastboot Mode on Screen; Connect your device to PC via the original USB cord; Open Command Prompt and enter these commands:

fastboot –i 0x2A96 erase config

fastboot –i 0x2A96 reboot

Congratulation! Now, the Factory Reset Protection or FRP Screen is finally bypassed on YU Yuphoria YU5010A handset.

