Install Apps on your APLUS Smartwatch

When you unbox your shiny new smartwatch, you must usually connect it up to your Android phone, and all your smartphone apps are instantly Android Wear apps too. You also know that notifications and alerts appear on your wrist with no extra configuration required, so you have much more to enjoy. But what about all those apps built solely for your watch? Well, there’s a whole world out there with amazing apps that go beyond simple notifications and live on the watch itself. Is this what you want for your APLUS Smartwatch too?

Then, let me guide you and you will see that everything is possible! It seems surprising that what looks like a clone of a Samsung smartwatch is so popular, but after all, why shouldn’t it be? APLUS has decent specs and a competing price, so congratulation for your new acquisition.

Speaking of installing apps on it, this time I am talking about various .vxp applications which can easily run on 240×240 resolution. And this is exactly what you need for this smartwatch model.

The list includes big names such as PDF Reader, Facebook, Document Reader, Power Point and if you want even more, then feel free to google for more .vxp apps which support the 240×240 resolution. You will find plenty of other options, I can assure you of that!

Install Apps on APLUS smartwatch:

First of all, you have to download all .vxp apps compatible with your APLUS from here; Copy the app to SD card and insert it on your smartwatch – you see why using an SD card is a must for such a procedure to work; Open File Manager on your watch and navigate to the location where you have copied the .vxp app files; Then, you just have to tap on the .vxp file to install the apps on your device.

That was all you had to do! If you need any more help, don’t hesitate to ask for it! I would be glad to help you!