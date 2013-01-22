0 0 0

Are you the owner of the popular OnePlus 2? Currently, the device runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow based Oxygen OS 3.5.7 which was released for the device just a few days ago. When Nougat is in the spotlight all the time, Marshmallow doesn’t seem so interesting any longer, but you shouldn’t be upset by that. If you want to install the OOS 3.5.6 Camera and Gallery port on OnePlus 2, let me tell you that you have come into the right place.

If you are using custom ROMs, then let me tell you from the start the fact that direct installation won’t work. All you need to do is flash the ported file using a custom recovery.

Get ready for the procedure:

For the procedure below to work, you need a rooted OnePlus 2 device;

A custom recovery has to be installed, such as TWRP;

After that, enable USB debugging found in Settings> Developer Options.

Once you’ve taken care of these steps, follow the steps as given below.

How to Install Oxygen OS 3.5.6 Camera Port on OnePlus 2:

Take what you need from here: Camera from Oxygen OS 3.5.6

Camera from Oxygen OS 3.0.2

Camera from Oxygen OS 3.5 with Gallery Copy the downloaded zip to your device where you can easily find it; Power off the device; Then, you have to reboot into TWRP, so press and hold the Power and Volume Down buttons simultaneously for no more than a few seconds; You should also take a full Nandroid backup just in case something goes wrong. Select Backup from the TWRP menu in order to take care of this aspect too; Up next, just select Install from the TWRP menu and browse to the camera port file that you downloaded, select it and swipe to install; Once done, reboot your device by choosing the Reboot system button.

Note: However, if you already have the OOS 3.5 camera port installed and wish to upgrade to the OOS 3.5.6 camera port, go to /system/priv-app/ using your current file explorer. While there, you have to delete oneplus camera and oneplus camera service. Then, find your way to /system/framework/ and delete org.codeaurora.camera.jar and only then proceed.

This should install the OOS 3.5.6 camera port on your handset. If you find any issues while applying the above steps, let me know in the comments section below.