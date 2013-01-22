0 0 0

If you’re looking for a way to get more out of your GV08 Smartwatch, this is where you have to stop. Here I am to show you how to install .vxp apps on your GV08 Smartwatch. The process is pretty much the same for any smartwatch right now on the Android Wear platform, but you’ll obviously get some differences for each case.

You already know that this smartwatch is nothing new in terms of tech, yet is one of the cheapest smartwatches from the current market and believe it or not, it is quite reliable too. So, if you have it, why not installing apps on it and taking advantage of what it has to offer?

This time, for example, you are looking for .vxp apps which support 240×240 resolution. With that in mind, I have already gathered some .vxp applications which can be run on 240×240 resolution into a generous pack which includes Facebook, Document Reader, Power point, PDF Reader and more.

Therefore, don’t hesitate to proceed below and see how you can install .vxp apps on your current smartwatch.

How to install .vxp Apps on your GV08 Smartwatch:

Take the .vxp apps by entering here; You have to copy the app(s) to SD card and insert it on your Smartwatch; Open File Manager on your GV08; Up next, you must go to the location where you have copied the .vxp app files; Don’t hesitate to tap on the .vxp file to install the apps on your device.

In case of changing your mind and feeling in a mood of getting rid of certain apps that might not be for you, then the story is quite simple: you just have to hold the app which you want to uninstall and tap on Options. From the list, simply choose “Uninstall” and I can assure you of the fact that the app will be gone for good. That’s how simple it can be!