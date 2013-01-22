Flatsters Minimal Wallpapers and its collection of Flat and Minimal Wallpapers

0 0 0

I don’t know about you, but I often have the special feeling that wallpapers must be simple and unique. How many of those developers who claim to know what they are doing actually take that in consideration? How many stock wallpapers give you the impression that you own a special handset? No answers are needed, therefore I come with an invitation to check Flatsters Minimal Wallpapers and what it has to offer.

For those of you who don’t know, this is a collection of flat and minimal wallpapers that made me smile from the first moment I discovered it. Well, it’s just a sign that some are still looking for ways to keep things beautiful and simple and I love that.

I must warn you from the start that the collection here in Flatsters Minimal Wallpapers is not that huge as you might want it to be, but if you prefer quality over quantity, then it is for you.

As of now, it has wallpapers for a few Football teams such as Barcelona Players, Geometric Wallpapers, TV shows, Music and more. And I have to tell you the fact that new wallpapers are to be added soon, the Cache Team behind it being serious and dedicated to offer us the best.

Use this direct link to find more details and even to download the app. After all, this is why you have been here from the second 1.

