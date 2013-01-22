0 0 0

If you’re even remotely familiar with Android custom development and custom ROMs, then you don’t need me to tell you what popularity CyanogenMod OS enjoyed. However, you can notice that I use past tense and there is no mistake in that. CyanogeMod has shut down its services from 31st December 2016 paving the way for its new initiative – Lineage OS.

Anyway, the death of CyanogenMod is not the end as the original CyanogenMod team is ambitious with the Lineage OS project and has big plans in mind. The development of Lineage OS is not in its early stage any longer and we can already find plenty of unofficial and even official Lineage OS ROMs in the market. Once you get the hands on the ROM, you’d want to root Lineage OS with the SU addon zip.

From my years of Android experience and I don’t want to brag about anything, but they are quite a few, I have to say that installing CyanogenMod and rooting your handset was the ideal mix for getting the best out of your device.

Since CyanogeMod is no more, then you should move on too and learn how to root Lineage OS.

How to Root Lineage OS with SU addon zip:

At first, you need to check the device architecture to choose the compatible SU package. Here are the possible options:

ARM – Download Lineage SU addon (.zip)

ARM64 – Download Lineage SU addon (.zip)

x86 – Download Lineage SU addon (.zip) Download the Lineage SU addon zip file from the download link above to your device’s storage; Move it to your handset; Boot your device into TWRP recovery; Tap on Install; Then, select the Lineage SU addon zip file that you have transferred before; After selecting the .zip file, do Swipe to Confirm Flash on the bottom of screen to begin the flashing process; With the Lineage SU addon being flashed, you’ll get the usual Reboot System option, so select it; Now, you must enable Developer options: for that, go to Settings » About phone » Tap seven times on Build number; Find your way back into the Settings main menu and open Developer options from there; Look for Root access setting. Have you found it? You must now set it to Apps and ADB or Apps only, as per your need.