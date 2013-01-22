How to Get a feel of Google Pixel phone on OnePlus 3T

0 0 0

You know that Oneplus devices have always been developer’s favorite choice when it comes to digging and offering the best. There are loads of Nougat custom ROMs available for these handsets and your OnePlus 3T is no exception to that. Do you want to install the fresh Google Pixel Experience ROM on it?

We send our special thanks to XDA recognized contributor t-shock for sharing the Pixel Experience ROM for this device. This is how you can get a feel of Google Pixel phone on your own OnePlus 3T. If you are interested, you can checkout the below installation instructions to know how to flash the Pixel custom ROM on your device, but not before making a few things clear.

Well, this is a ROM based on the latest Lineage Os 14.1 (Android 7.1.1 Nougat) and pre-rooted, so you are supposed to get the very best. Therefore the status of the ROM is stable, but there is a buggy camera that you must be willing to accept.

Pre-requisites:

This update is only for the OnePlus 3T smartphone, so don’t apply it on any other model;

I recommend to take a complete backup and only then proceed;

A custom recovery like TWRP or CWM must be installed if you want to flash this ROM;

Your device should also be rooted;

Also enable USB Debugging and OEM Unlock by entering into the usual Settings-> Developer Options;

Make sure to first charge your handset at least up to 60%.

You might find this guide useful: How to Root your OnePlus 3T and Install TWRP

Warning: This site is not responsible for any damage happened to your device while following this guide. Therefore, I can only encourage you to proceed at your own risk. You must also follow the below tutorial exactly or else it may lead to bricking your device.

How to Install Google Pixel Experience ROM on OnePlus 3T:

Download the Pixel ROM file as well as the GApps file; Then, move them onto your OnePlus 3T using your data cable; Reboot your OnePlus handset into the recovery mode. Start by powering off the device and then holding the Power and Volume down button simultaneously for only a few seconds; While there, choose the Backup option; Then, go back and select Wipe> Advanced Wipe and select system, data, and cache; Now, select Install from the recovery and choose the ROM file; Swipe the confirmation slider to initiate the installation; When the ROM is installed, also install the Gapps packages that you downloaded before; Once the installation reached to an end, go back to the main menu in TWRP and tap Reboot> System button.

Done! If you have any question related to this post, feel free to leave that in the comments section down below. I will do my best to help you!