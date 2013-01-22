0 0 0

If you are looking for ways to spy on a cell phone, you probably know the fact that you basically have several options. Many of these options are software based, that’s for sure. Today’s spy phone software enables anyone to spy on any of the most popular Android handsets on the market today and there are plenty of apps that after installation, are virtually undetectable, and depending on the type purchased, they can do more things than you can possibly imagine.

However, I know that not everyone affords a spying app or wants to take things to such a level. If you feel the same, then let me tell you that you can use a SIM card reader for the very same purpose and things aren’t at all that complicated.

First of all, you can buy a cheap one on the market and use the target person’s SIM to recover text messages, phone contacts and emails stored on it. However, let me warn you right from the start about the fact that there is no guarantee that you will succeed. I can only assume that you have access to the SIM, but this isn’t always enough.

Quite the opposite, the text messages that you are so curious about might end up being deleted from the SIM before you even have the chance to check it out.

Even more, I want to be clear about the fact that this method can only recover SMS (stored on SIM) and no other text messages from messaging apps like as WhatsApp, Viber, Snapchat and so on. Are you OK with these disadvantages?

I also think that less is better than nothing, so let’s see what you have to do:

How to Spy on Text Messages by using a SIM card reader:

First of all, you have to switch off the Android phone; Remove the SIM card from it; Insert the SIM card into the SIM card reader; Then, plug it into the USB port on your personal computer; If your SIM card comes with a software CD/DVD, install it on your computer. This will help you recover any of the stored text messages from the SIM and store it on your PC for a later view.

So, although not as powerful as spy phone software, SIM card readers do work and they can get you the data you were looking for.