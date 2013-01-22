0 0 0

Back in Android 4.2, Google decided that it’s time to hide Developer Options. Since average Android users don’t need to access the feature, it leads to less confusion to keep it out of sight and maintain the safety of a device in any conditions. If you need to enable a developer setting, like USB Debugging, you can access the Developer Options menu of your Sony Xperia Z Ultra device by digging into the About Phone section of the Settings menu and this is exactly what I want to show you today.

Do you want to enable Sony Xperia Z Ultra USB Debugging? It’s pretty much a simple task, so in this guide I’m going to walk you through the process of enabling developer options on this precise Sony Xperia Z Ultra device.

Let me first remind you that USB Debugging Mode is a mode that can be enabled in your Sony handset or any other Android smartphone in order to ease a connection between the device and a PC with Android SDK (software development kit).

The Android SDK is a suite that helps the development of Android apps and it is a must to code apps on a PC, to test the application on the device and so on. Besides this important system access level, USB Debugging is also used for non-development-related situations such as rooting your device, for example. If you want to access certain features of your device that are only available to developers, the point is that you need the Developer options setting.

However, let me remind you that this enabling Developer Options is not an operation for the average user, so again, proceed with caution and don’t mess with settings if you don’t know what to do. Options such as screen awake while charging, Bluetooth controls, allowing mock locations, showing screen touches and so on are for developers, thus explaining why they are hidden.

Enable Developer Options on Sony Xperia Z Ultra:

Head into the Settings menu; Now, scroll down to and select the Software information selection; You will see there an option called Build number – this is what you’ll need to tap; From here, just quickly tap Build number a few times and it will unlock the developer menu. After a few taps you’ll see a prompt on-screen that confirms the fact that you are just a few steps away, so tap a few more times and that’s it. You should see a new popup that states you’re now a developer; To find Developer Options, go back to Settings and they should now be on the list of options.

Now, you can check the USB debugging box under Developer options, so you have successfully enabled Sony’s Xperia Z Ultra USB debugging as well!