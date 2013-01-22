Learn to Take a Screenshot on your Moto G5 Plus

0 0 0

Motorola is making a huge comeback again with its G Series. It has launched the Moto G5 Plus which seems to be better than any of its previous handsets, therefore people love it! Do you want to learn how to take a screenshot on your Moto G5 Plus? I still remember those dark times when in order to take a screenshot on an Android phone, you had to install the Android developer tools.

These things are now a part of the past and you can easily share conversation between friends or show them what’s on your smartphone screen. Of course, the fastest way to do so is take a screenshot. As with most Android phones, taking a screenshot on the Moto G5 Plus is simple enough, if you know the trick. And if you don’t, here I am to show it to you!

The Moto G5 Plus comes with the Google’s Stock experience and this means that there’s no scrolling screenshot to enjoy this time. However, the classic method is still there, along with using screenshot toggle in your Moto G5 Plus method, therefore let me show you what you must do:

How to take a Screenshot on your Moto G5 Plus (method 1):

First of all, navigate to the screen where you want to take a screenshot; Then, the two physical buttons (Volume down and Power button) are to be used to take the Screenshot. Now, simultaneously with both of your fingers, press and hold the Volume Down and Power button together for a second; If you see an animation on screen, this means that a screenshot has been taken and saved to your phone’s gallery; In case of wanting to access the screenshot quickly, then you can simply pull down the notification bar and you’ll see the captured screenshot there; Even more, you can share or delete the screenshot you’ve just taken from the notification panel. To make further changes, just go into the gallery where the screenshots are saved in a separate folder named ‘Screenshots’.

How to take a Screenshot on your Moto G5 Plus (method 2):

You can get a similar result by using screenshot toggle in your Moto G5 Plus, so first of all, go to the screen which you want to capture on your device; Drag down the notification bar; Press on Screenshot toggle from available list of Active Quick Setting toggles on Moto G5 Plus; Go to the Gallery and see the screenshot you just captured in Moto G5 Plus using Screenshot toggle.

