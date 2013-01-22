0 0 0

There are plenty of custom ROMs based on the Lollipop source code, but only a few of them are fresh and fully stable. The OrionLP v1.8 Lollipop ROM is such an example and I can assure you that you won’t regret the decision of flashing it into your Lenovo Tab 2 A7-10F.

The OrionLP team made this ROM for Lenovo Tab 2 and shared in the Xda forum, so it is only up to you to grab it and discover what this custom ROM has to offer. The developers have ruled out all the problems and made this ROM with the popular Android 5.1.1 patch, along with some new exciting changes. To be more precise, the ROM is built with Uber toolchain which delivers an incredible smoothness and even if it looks a lot like stock Android, the subtle changes are there too.

This is reportedly as a very fast and stable custom firmware packed with a ton of features, so if you want to enjoy top level performance, Quick Settings Customization, a Battery Bar, Lockscreen Weather, Recent Panel Customization, Viper 4android and more, it’s time to get ready for all these.

Preparation:

You must backup your current ROM. Well, while using a custom recovery image for flashing OrionLP v1.8 Lollipop ROM, your data will be erased as a wipe will be performed, so you see why this is mandatory;

You need the latest TWRP Custom Recovery installed into your handset;

Your Lenovo Tab 2 A7-10F USB cable is a must;

When the battery is low, your device might get shut down in the middle of the update process. That is why you basically need your device at least 60% charged, especially since the process may take a while.

Even in such circumstances, it is imperative to carefully read and apply the instructions below. AndroidFlagship reminds readers that it will not be held liable for any damage to their Lenovo Tab 2 A7-10F, during or after the firmware installation. Users are advised to proceed at their own risk or stop right now.

Flash OrionLP v1.8 Lollipop ROM on Lenovo Tab 2 A7-10F:

Take the Orion-Tab2A710F-5.1.1-UNOFFICIAL-x.zip; Grab Gapps too; You must transfer both files to the external storage of your Lenovo Tab 2 A7-10F, so connect and mount the phone’s USB mass storage on the computer via USB cable; Now, turn off your phone and enter Recovery Mode by Volume Down + Power Key at the same time for no more than a few seconds; From recovery, you should make a hard reset and clear cache. You can do all that by selecting wipe data factory reset, wipe cache partition, as well as wipe dalvick cache; Afterwards, get back to recovery menu; It’s time to click Install; Then navigate to the orion-Tab2A710F-5.1.1-UNOFFICIAL-x.zip file, which you downloaded before; Select file and swipe for install; After the process is done, don’t reboot just yet, but remember to flash Google Apps package too if that’s required; Only now, you can reboot your device and enjoy the changes.

If you face any problem then comment below; I will be happy to help you!