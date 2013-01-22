0 0 0

With the Galaxy S8 handset, you have seen that Samsung has gotten rid of its traditional hard home button and capacitive back and recent keys and has finally brought into the spotlight the on-screen navigation keys. Since there’s no hardware home key, some of its functions have been relegated to the power button including launching the camera.

Some love the change, as it brings Samsung’s software in line with what Google envisions for Android, as it makes transition from iPhone to Samsung much smoother, while others have a hard time adjusting. For them, Samsung’s phone also comes with a gesture for capturing a screenshot, yet you should take your time to see if it is what you need as you might end up in the position of being forced to learn how to turn off the Palm Swipe to capture option.

This gesture basically lets you swipe the screen with the edge of your hand from right to left or left to right. You only have to get to the app or screen you want to capture, then swipe the screen from right to left (or left to right) with the edge of your hand and your screenshot will be captured.

This method is enabled by default and it should be great, excepting one important aspect. I know that I am not the only one in the situation of permanently taking screenshots by accidents. I thought that it was OK at first, but now I am sure that it isn’t. I can’t go on like that forever, so that’s why I have to give up on this feature and press the power and volume-down buttons at the same time to take a screenshot.

How to Turn off Palm Swipe to Capture on Galaxy S8:

Go into the settings menu; Scroll down to Motion and choose Motions and gestures; Tap Palm swipe to capture; Hit the toggle button from on to off.

The ability to swipe your hand across the display will be now gone, so as your accidental screenshots. Isn’t it better this way? I definitely know the answer to that!

