How to Enjoy Samsung Galaxy S8 Call Forwarding feature

You know that Samsung Galaxy S8 is a feature-packed smartphone full of surprises. Call forwarding is certainly not a new feature – it’s been around forever and more and more smartphones also have it in their seemingly endless bag of features and functionalities. Call Forwarding is a special feature of your Galaxy S8 too that basically lets you forward all your incoming calls to another phone number, so you should know how to enjoy it.

You can do that even when your phone is turned off. If you like the idea that you can continue to make calls from your phone when you have activated Call Forwarding, then this guide is definitely for you.

Since you are interested in that, let me tell you the fact that there are two types of call forwarding you can enjoy; there’s the Call Forwarding Unconditional (CFU), which forwards all calls to another phone number without allowing the Galaxy S8 device to ring and there is also Call Forwarding Conditional (CFC).

Well, with this one, things are a little different since it forwards incoming calls to another phone number if you do not or cannot answer them (no reply, busy, unavailable).

Galaxy S8 Call Forwarding Unconditional:

First of all, enter into Settings; Tap More settings; Tap Call forwarding; Then, tap Always forward; Now, it’s time to enter the phone number to forward your calls to; Tap Turn on and that’s all.

Galaxy S8 Call Forwarding Conditional:

You must go to Settings; Tap More settings; Tap Call forwarding; Tap the desired option from the following ones:

Forward when busy

Forward when unanswered

Forward when unreachable After making your choice, just enter the phone number to forward your calls to; Then, don’t forget to tap Turn On.

If you want to cancel call forwarding, then this is how you do it:

Find your way into Settings; Tap More settings; Tap Call forwarding; Tap Always forward; Tap Turn Off.

