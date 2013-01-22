0 0 0

You can always use app folders in Galaxy’s S8+ Home screen to organize apps, but what to do in case of not knowing how to create such folders? This should be the least of your worries since I am always here to help you out. And to tel you the truth, when it comes to folders, I totally get you!

I find them as being very useful as well since app folders will reduce the number of Home screen pages (panels) needed in your device and they give you the chance to easily cycle through home screen panels. And besides that, there’s the biggest advantage of all: app folders can group apps so that you can find individual apps easier than ever before.

The only issue is that Galaxy S8+ doesn’t let you add an app folder to another app folder, yet to tell you the truth I have never been a fan of these nested app folders. Just a few folders are more than enough to maintain things in order without cluttering the screen and besides that, less is more.

Let me just add that creating a folder on the Samsung TouchWiz used in this device is extremely easy, so let’s proceed:

How to Create Galaxy S8+ Folders:

Choose what apps you want to create a folder with by setting them aside; Hold one of your fingers over the app so that it can start toggling it; Then, you need to move the app towards the app you, which you choose to join together; Let go of the app once you have created the folder with the two apps; You will be able to choose a name for the folder by finding the window that shows up once you click on the folder; You will also have the chance to see the folder on your Samsung Galaxy S8+ home screen. You can only keep the folder as long as there are at least two different apps. The folder will disappear if there are not two different apps in the folder.

