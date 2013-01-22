0 0 0

Every phone has a specific area wherein all calls are logged and arranged chronologically based on date and time they happened. Generally speaking, call logs are recorded and stored in the internal memory for a good reason. Let’s just say that we forget to save an old friend number after he/she calls. And later when we need it, the call log is there to save the day. However, there are also times when you might want to learn how to reset Call Log on your Galaxy S8.

While the log doesn’t actually cause any issues with your phone, things are different when it comes to your obsession for privacy. Maybe your suspicious girlfriend wants to take control over your phone or you simply don’t like the idea of having your life exposed in such a way to anyone who might have access to your Galaxy S8.

At the same time, I am perfectly aware of the fact that this is supposed to one of the easiest things to do on your device, yet changes often lead to confusion and I see no shame in that. Quite the opposite, I am here to help you.

How to Reset Call Log on your Galaxy S8:

From any Home screen, tap the green Phone icon; Then, you need to tap the Recents tab; Tap 3 dots > Delete; Select the individual logs you want to delete; If this isn’t what you have in mind, then simply tick the options that says ALL; Tap Delete.

To view the call log, this is how you do it:

From any Home screen, you need to tap the green Phone icon;

Tap the Recents tab to view the call logs;

Tap any call listed to see more details about that number.

