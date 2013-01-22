0 0 0

The suppressed telephone number feature commonly known as Unknown Caller ID is on your phone for a good reason. Sometimes you simply need to make use of the possibility to make a call with “Unknown Caller ID” on your Galaxy S8+ and you know the reasons better than anyone else. Do you want to discover how to change Show my caller ID options on Galaxy S8+? Then, this guide is just what you need.

If a call is performed with suppressed telephone number, then the called contact can´t see your telephone number on the Galaxy S8+ display. Instead, “private number” or “unknown” appears on the screen of the contact and your problem is solved. Frankly speaking, I know that this feature is something that you will use for a short while, yet you know its importance.

There is nothing complicated about this procedure, so let’s proceed with confidence. And when you want to change the option to the default one, then you can follow the same steps as the ones provided below and simply turn Off the Hide Number option.

How to Change Show my caller ID options on Galaxy S8+:

From any Home screen, you need to tap Phone; Then, tap 3 dots > Settings; Tap on the MORE menu from the upper right corner of the screen; When the pop-up menu shows on the display, select Settings; Tap on Other Settings; Select Your Phone Number; Once in there, you will be facing three different options: Hide Number, Network Standard, as well as Show Number; Select the options that says “Hide Number”. The setting will be sent in connection directly to the mobile operator. If you now make a call in the future, your phone number will not be sent, which means that you are calling withheld number.

Let me remind you that your number is only hidden when you make voice calls and not when you send messages. And not all service providers allow their subscribers to enjoy this feature for free. Some offer this feature for a monthly fee, while other don’t, so there is no guarantee that this will work for your specific handset version.

For more useful tips, tricks and stuff for your device, visit these pages. You will find there guides such as as long as you know what we like doing: we keep striving to come up with detailed tutorials, tips, and tricks on Android related topics so that they might help you!