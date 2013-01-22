0 0 0

The Unknown Caller ID is a special feature of Samsung Galaxy S8 that lets you prevent your phone number from displaying on the screen of the person you’re calling. No matter the reasons why you would want to make a call with this function turned on – I am not here to judge or anything – this guide can help you.

Just learn how to set up Caller ID settings in Samsung Galaxy S8 and you will see how simple things can sometimes be. You can turn off your own caller identification, therefore your number will not be shown at the receiving end when you choose to make a call.

And I want to be clear about the fact that not all service providers allow their subscribers to enjoy this feature for free. Some of them seem to offer this feature for a monthly fee so the steps on how to setup caller ID on your Galaxy S8 may not work on all handsets. However, trying never hurts, so here’s what you have to do.

If you want to do a call on Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone with caller ID blocked, please proceed as follows:

How to Set Up Caller ID settings in Samsung Galaxy S8:

Go to the Home screen of the device; Up next, launch the Phone app; Tap More settings; Then, you need to tap Show my caller ID and select one of the provided options. At this point, you have the following choices:

Network default

Hide number

Show number You must simply select the option labeled as Hide Number and the setting should become active right away; Then, you are free to return to the home screen and make that call that you had in mind from the start.

If you change your mind and don’t find the feature as being useful for you anymore, then you can easily choose to disable it. For that, get back here and turn Off the hide Number option. After all, you won’t stay like that forever, I am sure of that!