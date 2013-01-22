How to Launch the Galaxy S8 Camera and start Taking Photos

0 0 0

The best-looking phone around is Galaxy S8 and you know it. When it comes to the photos achieved by the Galaxy S8, there’s a huge jump from the already excellent Galaxy S7 smartphone. Whether you’re taking landscape shots or portraits in daytime or at night, this camera has your back covered even if the changes from the previous Galaxy S7 handset are minor.

To be more precise, the S8 has a dual-pixel 12MP camera with F/1.7 aperture, with an 8MP front-facing camera (which, by the way, also has F/1.7 aperture).

I personally find the double tapping the power button method as being the most convenient way of quickly launching the camera, but this doesn’t change the fact that I really miss using the home button for this shortcut. This isn’t the only way to do it, so I am sure that you will find something to like.

And I bet that you’ll notice about the camera is just how fast it is. A double-tap on the power key opens the camera quicker than any other phone, and focusing is equally snappy.

How to launch the camera:

In order la launch your Galaxy S8 camera, you can:

Tap the camera app icon on your home screen or app tray;

Double tap the power button on the side of the phone;

Plus, from the lock screen, you can quick launch the camera with a double-click of the lock button; Then, that big white circle is the shutter button, so feel free to tap in order to take a photo; Tap and hold to shoot a burst of photos; You can also tap and drag the shutter button to the right to zoom, which comes as an alternative to pinching-and-zooming.

It’s true that your smartphone doesn’t come with an optical zoom, but Samsung’s digital zoom is even better, as many users have confirmed. This uses what the company is calling “multi frame image processing” to make zoomed photos look more than decent, so try it out too. You have nothing to miss.