How to enjoy a Uniquely Designed Puzzle Game: Strata

Over the years, I’ve played so many games that I cannot even count, yet none is like this one. Strata Free is here to help you test the limits of your brain by completing complex weaves of colors to solve some impressive puzzles. If you love this idea and you are not afraid of challenging games, then it’s time to learn how to enjoy this uniquely designed puzzle game known as Strata.

The game offers a very minimal, yet very pleasant user experience. You are practically in no rush to solve the puzzles so take your time and enjoy every single second of it. Even more, the game is completely based on rows and columns. Therefore, the goal of the game is to layer colored ribbons to match a pattern.

Using forethought and strategy, you are supposed to sequence your moves correctly. Strata is actually a pretty hard game to explain in text, yet I am doing my best at this chapter. Therefore, the play area is a grid that starts off as small as 2×2, but increases as you go along. The grid has various colored squares on it, so you can only choose a color of ribbon and lay it down along one of the rows or columns. Every row and column must have a ribbon across it, while the ribbons will overlap each other as you put them down. Your goal is to have the top-most layer of ribbon matching colors with the square it’s placed on.

Over time patterns emerge and your tactics may evolve, but Strata will too with more difficult puzzles and more challenges. Even more, I have to tell you about the option to perfect each grid by completing it without pulling a ribbon back and to relax even more, you will definitely enjoy those recorded sounds that accompany your actions.

I don’t know about you, but I have the feeling that is more difficult than ever to find a simple, yet addicting game for any age. This is where Strata doesn’t fall short as compared to other similar games. Just immerse yourself into the game and there are big chances to love it from the start.

The download link waits for you right here, so let me know if I was right or not. Even if the game was the runner up for Most Innovative Game Design on the Indie Showcase at Casual Connect USA 2013, I see it as being perfect for these days too.