The Galaxy S8 and S8+ feature impressively big screen sizes, as many other Android smartphones these days. To be more precise, Galaxy S8+ comes with a 6.2-inch display, not to mention that it comes with a new design that reduces the size of their bezels at the top and bottom of the screen.

The modification makes the devices’ screens much taller, as well as bigger and I know that this could easily turn into a problem, yet you can make it more convenient to operate your Galaxy S8+ with the help of the usual One-Handed Mode.

If there is simply too much effort in using it or you simply want to use the device with one hand from time to time, Samsung has this simple solution for you. You can shrink the screen size of the Galaxy S8+ smartphone by using the so-called one-handed mode, but you need to turn it on for that to be possible.

Should you be worried about that? Not at all since the procedure isn’t at all complicated.

How to Make it more convenient to operate your Galaxy S8+ with One-Handed Mode:

Turn on your Galaxy S8+ smartphone; First, go to Settings; Then, browse for the One-handed Operation option and select it; You must toggle it on; Go into One-handed mode to select whether you want to access this mode via a gesture or tapping on the home button 3 times; A swipe in from one of the bottom corners and the screen will shrink to the side you swiped from; Three presses of the home button are enough so that the screen will shrink to the side you last used in one-handed mode; When being in one-handed mode, you must just press the arrow to switch sides, or tap off the screen to close one-handed mode.

An interesting thing about one-handed mode is it’s always waiting for you to enable, but isn’t in your way until you need it. Keep it turned on, and the next time you need to shrink down the display you can swipe in from the bottom corners or press the home button three times.

This is particularly useful on the Galaxy S8+, yet if you think that things were better before, feel free to go back to them. To be more precise, just select the Expand button at the top right corner of the screen to be able to return to the normal screen size again. Pretty simple, right?

