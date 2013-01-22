0 0 0

You are no stranger to the fact that Wi-Fi Calling uses Wi-Fi networks to help improve voice and data coverage. It sends and receives calls and text messages over a connected Wi-Fi network and may offer better coverage in areas of poor cellular reception and something tells me that this is your current issue. Well, it doesn’t matter if you are the owner of an impressive handset such as Galaxy S8+, but things are no different in such situation.

Anyway, take the matter in your hands and apply the steps of this guide on how to set up Wi-Fi Calling on your Galaxy S8+.

If you want to give it a try, I bet that you will notice the differences. The nightmare of having poor cell coverage at home or the office will be finally over. You will most likely notice much clearer, high-definition calls if connected to a strong wireless network. Even more, whatever Wi-Fi hotspot you have around you – in a library, a restaurant or whatever – you can connect and use it to make phone calls via the Wi-Fi calling feature. This should be fully functional even when you have no voice signal.

The only condition is to have a Wi-Fi network and, of course, to have the Wi-Fi calling on Samsung Galaxy S8+ already enabled. If these requirements are no problem, then here’s what you have to do:

Detailed Guide on Setting up Wi-Fi Calling on your Galaxy S8+:

Go to the Home screen; Select Apps; Select Settings; Tap on Advanced Calling; Tap on Wi-Fi Calling; Scroll to and tap the WiFi calling switch to enable; Even more, besides sliding the setting to “On” or “Off” at your convenience, when this setting is set to “On”, your phone will automatically place calls over Wi-Fi if it is connected to a Wi-Fi network.

Note: Wi-Fi calling on Galaxy S8+ is free whenever you’re calling to US, Puerto Rico or US Virgin Islands phone numbers. However, keep in mind that on any other global number, the service comes with a fee while the majority of household callings are available at no additional charges.

You can also tap “When Roaming” to tell your S8+ which network to use when roaming.