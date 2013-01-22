0 0 0

Apple switched to a capacitive home button on the iPhone 7 and Samsung decided to focus on the Infinity Display on its latest Galaxy S8 device. I’m personally used to Samsung devices, having spent my life using such phones, so the lack of a physical button was a huge deal to me.

I know that the removal of the physical home button was a necessary decision made in order to squeeze as much screen as possible onto the front of the phone. Like nearly all other Android phones, the Galaxy S8 still has a bar of three buttons at the bottom of the screen: multitasking, home, and back. But in a unique approach, Samsung has made the home button pressure sensitive, giving you the chance to push on the bottom of the screen to activate the home button even if a full-screen app has hidden it.

I know that adjusting to such changes isn’t that easy and I often hear myself saying that I miss the old model. However, even with this new device I can quickly go home on your Galaxy S8 Device as there a simple tip that not all of you might know about.

While most Android devices with the same setup will have you swipe to pull up the navigation keys after they disappear during full screen media viewing or play games, things work in a different manner on the Galaxy S8. The home button on the Galaxy S8 is always accessible — whether the navigation keys are on screen or not — it’s just invisible.

In order to activate it, all you have to do is give the area where it would appear a hard/firm press and trust me when I say the fact that you’ll be taken back to your home screen. What can be easier than that?

And if it isn’t clear to you just yet, let me point the fact that removing the physical button comes with its own advantages. Like that, we also have the chance to enjoy a usable display in the same area where we had a display and a button. And even if it might not be the first thing that you have in mind when buying such a device, let me remind you that a physical home button is a moving part; in other words, it is a possible failure point on a device at a later point. We have seen other manufacturers that had to remove some physical elements because they were the week point on a phone, so see the bright side!