We are all excited about rooting and flashing custom mods and kernels and things are no different for Galaxy S8 users. Samsung Galaxy S8 is out on the market for quite a while and by now we have seen what this device is capable of. However, being a power Android user means that you will never be satisfied with the restrictions imposed by Samsung and would want to root your device.

Here I step in with a new guide on how to root Galaxy S8 SM-G950U with CF-Auto-Root. Since the devices have two types of processors the rooting and flashing method that work on the Exynos variant will not work on the Snapdragon one. Therefore, don’t waste your time with the Snapdragon, at least not at this point.

Before proceeding, let me remind you:

Samsung Galaxy S8 comes in several different model numbers, so you need to make sure you know the correct model number of your device. Forgetting to check this aspect could lead to bricking your phone;

Download and install USB drivers for Samsung Galaxy S8 on your computer;

Make sure to take a backup of any important files on your smartphone;

Go to Settings > About Phone > Software info and tap about five times to enable Developer options. You will get the usual “You are now a developer” message. Then, go back to Settings and you will see a new Developer Options menu. Tap on it and scroll down to find OEM Unlock; enable it;

Navigate to Settings» Developer options and enable OEM unlock and USB Debugging.

Note: Do not start the procedure right away, but take your time to read all the warnings from Chainfire before proceeding. It is your decision to move forward or stop here if this procedure implies too many compromises for you.

How to Root Galaxy S8 SM-G950U with CF-Auto-Root:

Grab the CF-Auto-Root Files; Unzip Chainfire zip file and retrieve .tar.md5 file on your computer; Also take Odin from here; Up next, power off your device; Then, boot the device into Download Mode. press and hold Volume Down + Bixby buttons simultaneously and then press the Power key until you see the construction Android robot sign. Press Volume Up key once to confirm; After that, right-click on the Odin [.exe] file and click Run as administrator; Connect your device to PC with a USB cable. At this point, the ID:COM port should turn blue; If this doesn’t happen, try another USB port. If that doesn’t help either, then re-install USB drivers; Click on the AP button; Go to the directory where you extracted the .tar file; Select the file and add it; Then, click on the Options tab and make sure that only Auto Reboot and F. Reset Time are selected; Now, click on the Start button and wait for the process to finish; When the root process is successfully completed, you will get a PASS message and ID:COM will turn green; Once your device automatically reboots in the Recovery mode, you will see the home screen. You can now disconnect your Samsung Galaxy S8.

Note: If the smartphone gets stuck at boot screen after installation and doesn’t boot into recovery mode, you will have to do the entire procedure once again.

So this is the complete guide on how to root Galaxy S8 with CF-Auto-Root easily. You know where to find me if you need my help!