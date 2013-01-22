0 0 0

After months of leaks and rumors, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is finally here, at our convenience. Samsung Galaxy S8 is a beautifully designed phone packed with convenient features for all users. However, the battery life is far from an advantage.

The battery life of the Samsung Galaxy S8 has never been very good. The Galaxy S8 has a 3000mAh battery which should last just fine. But S8 is no ordinary smartphone and all those features and functions eat up the battery without even realizing it. This is why you need to learn how to charge Galaxy S8 faster.

How to Charge Galaxy S8 Faster:

Keep in mind that there are two different types of wireless charging. If you buy the wrong charging pad, it won’t work with some devices. There is Qi Wireless Charging, and the PMA Wireless Charging Standard, but your Galaxy S8 supports both, so any and all wireless charging options will work. During the launch Samsung announced some official Galaxy S8 accessories that you might be interested about. One of them is none other than the sleek new Fast Wireless Charging Pad. If the idea of ditching cables for haunts you, then this is perfect for you. It’s convertible and works laying down or as a stand, being ideal for traveling or at the office.

Find out more about it by accessing this direct Samsung page.

Using a “fast” charger will make your Galaxy S8 recharge 50 minutes faster than any of the traditional charging methods. You must only drop your S8 on the charger and that’s all there is to it. Fast Wireless charging kicks on and starts wirelessly charging your smartphone.

When you spend a lot of time in your car, there is no doubt about the fact that you must use a fast car charger to keep you on the move. The Tronsmart dual-port Quick Charge 3.0 car charger is an option that cannot disappoint you. It is able to deliver you the fastest charging speed for a long list of Quick Charge 3.0&2.0 compatible devices including your own Galaxy S8 and even more, it is built with Industry grade materials and premium circuitry, fully protecting your handset overcharging and overheating.

Buy it now straight from here.

Have your heard of the USB Type-C male to regular USB port adapter? This can be easily used to extend your Type-C device to other peripherals. There are plenty of peripherals that use the regular USB port format when you want to connect your Galaxy S8 to USB storage drives or other USB connected audio/video devices, therefore the Tronsmart Mini Type-C to USB 3.0 adapter is the best option for such cases.

Enter here and find all the necessary details.

As you can see, these accessories can satisfy all your needs for rapidly charging the Galaxy S8 smartphone. Which one is your choice?