The Google Play app store may seem more than enough for finding apps to put on your Galaxy S8, but there is already so much into your device. I know that you are looking for a way to easily remove Bloatware from Galaxy S8 and I encourage you to do that as soon as possible.

Before starting, a short reminder is necessary: I want to be clear about the fact that disabling an app doesn’t completely remove it from your device. The app is still there, taking up space, but it does prevent it from running in the background and the app icon is removed from the app drawer. And whether you like it or not, you’ll eventually see that some apps can’t be uninstalled or disabled, such as Samsung Connect or the new Reminders app. However, you can remove apps like Samsung Health and Samsung Notes and this is still a major plus.

Even more, you can discover which apps your carrier loaded without your permission, so open the app drawer and look for a folder with your carrier’s namesake. T-Mobile was kind on your Galaxy S8 this year, but I cannot say the same thing about AT&T which seems to have no limits at this chapter.

I am thinking of apps such as AT&T Call Protect which is supposed to prevent annoying calls from suspicious sources. However, the standard dialer app in the S8 already has a great way to block numbers, so AT&T Call Protect is simply pointless, just as DirectTV is a subsidiary of AT&T. If you do happen to subscribe to the satellite TV service, you can now stream all the DirectTV you want on your phone without chewing up your data plan. Anyway, if you don’t have DirectTV, then you should disable this app too. As for DirectTV app, the story is no different. This lets you use your phone as a remote, so unless you are a DirectTV subscriber, you can safely disable this app without consequences.

And if you have some issues, the AT&T’s Protect Plus app is supposed to connect you to live tech support, to help you backup your photos and videos, find a lost phone or remotely lock or erase your data if your phone gets lost or stolen. However, you need to enroll in one of AT&T’s Protection Packs for between $11.99 and $34.99 a month depending on the number of devices you have, so am I right that this is not what you have in mind?

With over 20 apps on your device that you have no intention of ever using, it’s obvious that you must make a change. The good news is that you can uninstall, or at least disable, most of the bloatware, so don’t waste any more time.

Uninstalling a preloaded app is no different from the procedure if you had installed the app yourself. To uninstall an app on the Galaxy S8 and the new Samsung Experience launcher, from the Home screen, select Apps > Settings > Applications > Application manager. Then, you must choose the app you wish to remove and long-press on the app icon and wait until a popup is displayed.

The last step is to simply tap Uninstall and you will be done.

When it comes to disabling an app, let me assure you that you can use the same method. Long-press the app, wait, tap Disable, confirm your action and you will be done. The only difference is the “Uninstall” option is replaced with “Disable.”

As you can see, you can easily uninstall unwanted apps from the Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone from Settings, but some say that it is even easier to do it from the Apps Menu. To be more precise, you have to open the “Apps” slider, then tap and hold the icon for the app you wish to uninstall.