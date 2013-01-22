0 0 0

Although Android does a pretty great job at handling notifications, the notification tray is often cluttered and I am sure that many of you would love a change. Have you heard of Notification Hub?

Notification Hub is an inbox for your notifications, a manager especially created for all your apps notifications prioritized in a single place. This is why you should waste no more time and download Notification Hub on your Android device right away.

Let me tell you from the start the fact that Notification Hub is not related or affiliated with BlackBerry Hub. This is a smart manager for all apps that send you notifications like Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, Line, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, WeChat and more coming from developer Shashwat Pradhan.

And even better, you can also keep Android’s Notification Drawer clean by hiding notifications for select apps and enjoy a notification summary widget.

Download Notification Hub on your Android Device:

Grab Notification Hub from here; Install it onto your Android handset; Upon its first launch, Notification Hub will load up a list of all your installed apps. Feel free to select the apps whose notifications you’d prefer to see bundled together into a single notification; When it comes to the apps that you do not select, remember that they will still show notifications as they normally do; Once you’ve selected the apps, tap on the floating forward button; Then, you will be asked to allow notification access to Notification Hub; Grant it the required permission. This is necessary for an app to be able to read your notifications and hence act upon them; Like that, be sure of the fact that all your apps notifications are prioritised in one place, you can hide non-important notifications from Android‘s notification drawer, view notifications by place, time & priority and more.

There are other features included such as notification analytics, but this one can only be accessed with a Pro license in case you like the new cleaner interface provided by the app. The pro license can be acquired for $3.49, so the choice is all your.