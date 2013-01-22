Grab Shuffly for YouTube on Android

0 0 0

Let me tell you from the start the fact Shuffly is an amazing place to discover new content on YouTube or just to relax. Shuffly is not a replacement for the YouTube app, but it’s there for a completely different reason.

Well, it seems that YouTube can be overwhelming from time to time, but Shuffly’s minimal approach can solve the issue.

Don’t you believe me? Here’s what you have to do:

Detailed procedure:

Just take the app from here and install it. Shuffly is available for free on the Google Play Store, so you have no reason to worry about; Upon the first launch, you will be greeted by a set-up guide; Then, feel free to tap the Add channel button that appears at the bottom of the third screen; You can then search for your favorite YouTube channels one by one and add them. This means you’ll be able to shuffle all of their content to treat it like a TV channel; After adding the channels, the YouTube videos will immediately start to play; If you want to change the video, or better say, the “channel”, you must only swipe up from the white card at the bottom; Feel free to switch between different YouTube channels that you’ve added or simply choose categories from the third tab; You can also personalize the “Videos you may like” section by signing-in with your YouTube account. For that, just pull the side drawer menu and tap login. When playing videos, notice the pink colored floating action button at the bottom.

Remember that Shuffly is a third party app. All the content is provided by YouTube services. In such conditions, Shuffly does not have direct control over the content that may infringe copyrights.

And even if you like it or not, the app is ad-supported. However, there is a way out of this problem. There’s an in-app $3 purchase to remove ads. The small amount also unlocks a few extra features such as filters for keyboard selection, shuffles videos while in full-screen, so what do you say? Do you take it into consideration?