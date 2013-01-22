A Local Multiplayer Game that you have to try: DUAL!

0 0 0

These days there are some amazing Android multiplayer games worth playing. If your wish is to play some really amazing and fun online games, there is no need to invest in a console or a high-end PC as long as you have your Android phone. Feel free to play some of the most amazing multiplayer games on your Android phone and you won’t regret it at all. If you want the best, if you’re looking for something to play with your friends, then let me assure you that DUAL! is one of those games that can really surprise you.

The game doesn’t feature most of the stuff that you’d expect, but it is actually quite simple and that’s its its source of magic! Two Android devices are required; just connect them using BlueTooth or Wi-Fi and let the fun begin. Therefore, there are basically two players who use their mobile devices to shoot from one screen to the other.

The game features three game modes – duel, defend and deflect and I don’t even know what to say and which of these is more interesting. Even more, there are also some collectibles such as spaceships to unlock and battle with and they will make the game even more intriguing.

However, the game is not completely free, but only a trial version which limits some of its awesome features. Do you want to take in consideration that one time purchase?

Grab the game from here and decide for yourself.

If you are interested in gaming, then be sure that here you can find a large selection of Android games that you can play with anyone you like or by yourself. Just take a closer look at these options:

You can enjoy a Uniquely Designed Puzzle Game known as Strata;

Does Not Commute is one of the Best Strategy Games for Android, so you should give it a try;

The Other Room brings you The Best in terms of gaming, just as you can have Fun with Trolls vs Vikings.