Samsung Galaxy S8+: How to Uninstall Apps

The Galaxy S8+ comes with a huge number of Samsung and carrier-specific apps preinstalled. Some of these apps are helpful, while others are nothing more than a waste of space, so it is up to you what to do next. Let me remind you that you have two options when it comes to dealing bloatware: uninstall or disable.

You probably know the fact that the “Disable” option does not actually uninstall the app. However, it prevents it from running and removes it from your Apps menu and this might be enough for certain cases. Pre-installed apps will only show the “Disable” option and cannot be completely removed. You will only have the option to turn them off or uninstall updates.

Whether you need to get rid of an app you recently installed — or perhaps remove a useless app that came pre-loaded on the phone — deleting or uninstalling unwanted apps on the Galaxy S8 is not at all a complicated procedure and here I am to guide you all the way.

The below procedures apply to the Samsung Galaxy S8+ models SM-G955 and SM-G950.

Detailed procedure:

From your home screen, you must long press on an app icon to pull up list of shortcuts; Choose Uninstall or Disable; Confirm you’d like to uninstall or disable the app.

You can also:

Open the Settings app;

Then, you must tap on Apps;

Select the desired app;

Tap one of these teo options – UNINSTALL or DISABLE;

Confirm you’d like to uninstall or disable the app.

