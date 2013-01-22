Get some Assistance with Your Personal Finances with BillTracker

0 0 0

Maybe you think that it’s time to save some money or you simply want to know how your finances stand and be sure that your Android device can help you with that. There are many different apps you can choose from when it comes to tracking bills and today I want to tell you more about one that it’s known as BillTracker.

With BillTracker, it’s your chance to keep an eye on what bills are due, and how much they cost. I personally think that this is a fast and flexible personal finance app that is easy to use by all those looking for some assistance with their personal finances.

To be more precise, this app allows you to develop a better understanding of where your money goes, being mainly aimed at those who don’t want to automatically pay their bills, but prefer to keep control of them and decide when to actually make the payment.

The app shows you the Bills sorted in three categories: All, Paid and Unpaid. By selecting any bill from them, you can also modify and delete. You can create any number of bills and you can even choose to add multiple payments per bill in case of installment payments. And no less important, the Calendar view is there to help you with a wise color code that makes everything easier, so you’ll quickly be able to see what’s coming due soon.

