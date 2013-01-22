0 0 0

One smartphone feature that’s been growing in popularity as of late is none other than the Always On Display. Well, there are a few other devices that have the very same feature, such as LG G5, yet none of them look as good as Galaxy S8+. Samsung first introduced the functionality that I am telling you about with the Galaxy S6.

Thanks to the organic screen technology that Samsung uses, it seems that it can power some pixels all of the time without wasting the juice of your device’s battery.

That’s why it is known as “always on”, so that’s your chance to glance over at the time, use it for viewing icons representing notifications, special pictures, view notification app icons, or other useful information straight from the lock screen while having a very minimal impact on battery life.

Don’t you want to take advantage of all these? Let me guide you once more and you won’t regret it at all.

Enable and Customize the Always On Display feature of the Galaxy S8+:

First of all, access Settings; Scroll down and select Lock screen and security; Ensure the toggle next to the Always On Display category is turned on. For that, simply press it one time; Then, select Always On Display; You will discover that there are no less than six different Always On Display styles to choose from. I am talking about: Digital clock, Analog clock, World clock, Calendar, Image, and Edge clock; If you don’t want the Always On Display to be turned on all the time, don’t hesitate to set it to a schedule. For that, feel free to scroll down and turn off the toggle next to the Show always option, then tap Set schedule to select your times.

You can also:

Pin to AOD – feel free to pin text and images you wish to remember to the Always On Display screen by easily creating a memo or a Reminder and Share;

Choose some new AOD Themes – don’t you want to download some exclusive themes from the Theme Store in order to give a fresh look to your Always On Display screen? The choice is yours!