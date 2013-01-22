0 0 0

You have already seen the fact that the Always On Display of your Galaxy S8 is super customizable. You can customize the Always On Display to display different types of information and the procedure is not at all complicated and even more, you can download different AOD styles as well. Since we are at this chapter, I must recommend you visiting the Samsung Themes Shop on your Galaxy S8.

If you want to learn more about the this Always On Display, check out the full tutorial: Customize the Always On Display of your Galaxy S8.

Inside the Samsung Themes menu, you can find various themes to choose from – there are themes based on colors, price, time of year, settings, as well as the Most Popular themes of the moment. Keep in mind the fact that themes that are downloaded from here come with custom icons as well as a wallpaper and as you can guess, you can even find other Always on Display options by visiting the Samsung Themes shop. Don’t tell you that you are not tempted by the idea because I know that you are lying.

However, I have to warn you about one aspect from the start. There are plenty of Always on Display Themes, yet not all of them are free. Some of them can be yours without paying a penny, while others might set you back a buck or two. However, there’s no tragedy in that. Don’t let your greed ruin all your fun and stop you from discovering more.

Visit the Samsung Themes Shop on your Galaxy S8:

Unlock your device and swipe down the notification shade; Tap the gear icon in the top right to access the settings; Up next, touch Search; Then, feel free to search for and select Always On Display; Touch More Options; Don’t hesitate to go to Samsung’s Themes and swipe up to view the available AODs; Now, it’s time to select the AOD you want to download; Touch Download. Are you pleased by the result?

