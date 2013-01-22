Galaxy S8+: Connect to two different Bluetooth audio devices at the same time

0 0 0

Your Galaxy S8+ is the very first Android device to launch with Bluetooth 5.0 and let me tell you that the new wireless protocol should offer some great benefits over the latest standard, Bluetooth 4.2, which was released in December 2014. To be more precise, Bluetooth 5.0 offers twice the speed and four times the range as Bluetooth 4.2 and this means that you’ll be able to maintain connection up to about 800 feet (240 meters) away from the handset with compatible devices.

Bluetooth 5 is definitely better than previous versions, just by the fact that it is newer, but how exactly will you enjoy it?

Well, let me tell you that he bandwidth of Bluetooth 5.0 is also more robust than before , which will allow the Galaxy S8 to do things like the ability to connect to two different Bluetooth audio devices using a feature called Dual Audio.

I don’t know about you, but I am sure that this promising for the teens out there who want to listen to a song together, even if it’s still not quite the same as sharing an earbud.

Here’s how to enjoy it on your Galaxy S8+:

Connect your device to two different Bluetooth audio devices at the same time:

Go to Settings > Connections; While there, make sure Bluetooth is turn on; Tap the three-dot menu icon; Select Dual Audio; At the end, just toggle it on.

Up to this point, you’ll be able to pair 2 Bluetooth audio devices to the Galaxy S8+ smartphone, whether it’s headphones or Bluetooth speakers. When you enable the functionality on the handset it warns you that one device may be slightly quieter than the other one, but I bet that you won’t even notice the difference.

And as you can see, Samsung decided to include this as a toggle-able switch, so you can turn it on or off depending on whether or not you want to have the functionality available.