Every single Galaxy phone available on the market, whether it is a high end or a low one supports the Multi Window feature. After all, the Korean company Samsung is one of the first one to introduce this special multi-window feature on their smartphones. They have also put into their latest flagship model – the Galaxy S8+ and this time it’s perfect in combination with that amazing infinity display.

As you have seen in the guide on how to enjoy Galaxy S8+ Multi-Window, the multi-window feature is found in the Advanced features in the Settings where you also have the gesture features and few other settings.

Therefore, as with many of Samsung’s devices, you can use apps in a split screen mode on the Samsung Galaxy S8+ so that you may view two apps at the same time. However, what if you want more? Are you aware of the fact that you can also maximize/minimize an app in Multi Window mode on Galaxy S8+? After all, being the owner of such a device means that you have a world of possibilities in front of you, right?

Maximize an app in Multi Window mode on Galaxy S8+:

To access the Recent apps page, you must touch Recent and a list of your running apps will appear right away; Select the first app by pressing on its Multi Window mode button; The app must be one that supports multi-screen. If it isn’t, you will get a message that the app “does not support split screen view”; Don’t hesitate to select the second app by either browsing from the list of running apps or using the More apps button; Press the Window controls icon (the small white line on the window border); Select the Pop-up window button (the third icon in the menu). This action removes the second app from the bottom of the screen and creates a floating window that’s on top of the first app. Select the Maximize icon (the middle one in the title bar) in order to scale the app to its full size; When using the pop-up window option, you’ll be able to adjust the size of the floating window.

Minimize an app in Multi Window mode on Galaxy S8+:

Press the Recents key to access the list of recent apps; Then, you have to select the first app by pressing on its Multi Window mode button; To open another app on a split screen, touch the second app from Recents or More apps; Press the Window controls icon (it’s none other than the small white line on the window border); Up next, select the Pop-up window button; From the floating window, select the first icon in the title bar (this is the Minimize button) to shrink the app to a Facebook Messenger-style chat heads icon; Tapping the icon will once again launch the floating window.