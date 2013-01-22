0 0 0

We have received quite a lot of complaints from our readers that suggest that Galaxy S8+ has the very same Wi-Fi Issues that we are so familiar with. Wi-Fi is not working on the handset, users are not able to connect to Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi is dropping constantly, but fear not as you are not alone into this!

Before applying the below steps, you want to make sure that your cellphone is the only one having this problem on your Wi-Fi connection. If all devices are having wifi issues, then you want to contact your internet provider as the issue is not with your Galaxy S8+, but most likely with your Wi-Fi connection. And you should also note that there is a specific issue with Wi-Fi that has affected the Korean editions of the device, that Samsung is rolling out an update for these ones.

During this guide, I will tackle this problem and guide you through troubleshooting your device to fix the problem so that you may continue using your device while being connected to a Wi-Fi hotspot.

How to Fix Samsung Galaxy S8+ Wi-Fi Issues:

Toggle the Wi-Fi connection to re-establish the connection. Switch it off, wait for a few seconds and then switch it on again. This is a temporary fix but it works most of the times;

Restart the phone if toggling the Wi-Fi connection does not help;

The best thing that you should do next is to make sure that all your device softwares are up to date. You usually receive a notification if new updates are available to download. If there are no notifications, then follow these steps below to manually download it:

Go to Settings; Then, you must tap About device; Tap Download updates manually. Your device will find the latest software version. There are three options to choose from – “Later”, “Install Overnight”, “Install Now”. It depends on you which of the choices is right for you; A notification message will appear after the download is done.

A slow Wi-Fi connection can be caused by domr problems with your modem. Restart the modem especially if all devices connected to the modem are experiencing a slow connection;here’s how you can reboot your WiFi modem:

Unplug your internet modem from its power adapter located usually behind it; Wait 30 seconds; Plug your internet modem back to its power adapter; Wait 5 minutes for the modem to boot completely; Try reconnecting with your Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

You can also re-establish the connection, therefore forget the Wi-Fi connection by going to Settings – Wi-Fi and long tapping the connection you want, then selecting “Forget”. Re-enter the details and try again;

Another simple tip is switching on the Airplane mode and then switching it off. Anyway, you can imagine that this is nothing more than a temporary fix and the problem may occur again. You can access the Airplane mode by pulling down the notifications screen.