It seems that developer TigerCourage did its very best and ported Motorola’s latest gallery app to work on almost all Android devices. The entire app weighs in at a mere 22 megabytes, so it’s definitely lightweight and besides that, you have no idea how fast it can be! However, today I want to tell you about another XDA dev who goes by the name Junior Passos.

It seems that he modified the gallery app found on the Moto X style and what I love about this version is that he changed the app icon to look like the one on the Moto Z and Moto Z2 Play – the very latest phones from Motorola.

If you are curious, you can grab this ported gallery app for the Moto Z Play and Z2 Play right away and let me tell you from the start that it does not require root access to install – simply enable Unknown sources in security settings, then feel free to install it.

Grab Motorola Gallery App from XDA dev Junior Passos:

First up, as long as the ported Motorola Gallery app is not available on the Google Play Store, you’ll need to make sure you have Unknown Sources enabled in Settings to sideload the app; Take the modified Motorola Gallery APK from here; When the download completes, don’t hesitate to tap on the notification and Install it like you would any other APK; Yes, it’s really that easy to install Motorola’s Gallery app into your device, therefore launch the app and see that for yourself; You must grant it all the permissions it asks for; By default, it opens in your Camera folder (Camera roll) where you can see all the shots you’ve captured. If you want to see all the folders, you can tap on the hamburger menu icon in the top left; In the side menu drawer, you will also find the option to see the folder view (Albums) and Videos; Even more, the edit option, which did not work in the earlier port works now; However, let me tell you that the app does not come with a built-in editor, but it can launch your phone’s default photo editor or app selector. However, you should find no problem with that, right?