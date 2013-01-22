0 0 0

Samsung might have closed the book on the Galaxy S8 red tint issue, yet new problems are emerging. While Samsung and its carrier partners are rolling out bug fix updates to address some of these problems, they won’t address them all. With that in mind, here I am to take a look at some common Samsung Galaxy S8 errors and offer potential solutions to those struggling to overcome them.

Some users have found that notifications aren’t arriving instantaneously as expected, but are actually delayed by a significant amount of time. A late notification concerning your work life can have disastrous effects, not to mention the effects over your personal life, so don’t stand there and do nothing about it as one day this might get you into trouble.

It seems that this is caused by the aggressive battery saving features of Samsung as well as what is built-in to Android 7.0 Nougat, therefore take fast measures:

How to Solve Delayed Notifications on Galaxy S8:

On your home screen, swipe down from the top and tap on the cog-shaped settings icon in your Quick Settings menu; Once in the Settings page; Go to Apps; Select Special Access in the top right menu; Now, choose Optimize battery usage and proceed to the next and final step; Then, you should tap on Apps not optimized right below the title of the page to open a drop-down menu; Choose All apps in order to display all of the apps that the setting covers; From here, find any apps that have been experiencing issues with delayed push notifications and disable the switch next to them; Let me assure you of the fact that turning off battery optimization for these apps will make sure that they can run in the background and receive timely push notifications.

