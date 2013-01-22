0 0 0

Infinity Wallpapers can be found in the Samsung Themes app, and they package three different live wallpapers together as one — for the Always-On Display, lock screen, as well as home screen — with smooth transitions between the levels. I know that the idea behind this is great.

Basically, you need to take your Samsung Galaxy S8 and you’ll see the Always-On Display wallpaper, which is usually pretty barebones. In most cases this is a simple pixelated star field with some kind of colored glow in the background. However, when you press the virtual home button it seems that a swooping 3D effect will transition you to a geometric pattern surrounding the S8 neat clock widget, and any notifications that might be waiting for you.

Then, don’t hesitate to unlock the phone by swiping, using the fingerprint scanner, or scanning your irises — and you’re catapulted into a cleaner colored gradient, with the same animated star field in the background.

If you’re having issues with the infinity wallpaper not working on your home screen, lock screen and always on display, let me assure you that there is a fix for your problem too.

Solve Galaxy S8 Infinity Wallpaper Working Errors:

First of all, you must go into Settings; Then, find your way to Lock screen and security; While there, tap on the Always on display; It’s time to select the clock format that you want, which then brings you into a new menu where you can change the clock style, color and background; Tap on Background; You have to simply select None and you will see how this enables the infinity wallpaper to work on all your display settings.

